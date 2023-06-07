Fighting terrorism: KP Police eyes Rs103b in budget

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police Department has demanded Rs103 billion rupees in the budget.

KP DIG Finance Abbas Majeed Marwat said that Rs27 billion rupees are required for tribal districts while 75 billion is needed for the rest of the districts.

KP Police sought Rs11 billion more in comparison to last year budget.

“Rs1.40 billion are needed for bullet proofing of transport and vehicles and a billion rupees needed for the purchase of modern weapons including other technologies quadcopters and locators,” Abbas Majeed Marwat said.

Read More: In 2022-23, Pakistan’s economy shrank to $341.50bn: Economic Survey