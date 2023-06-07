Farah Gogi, Buzdar, top bureaucrats booked in transfer posting case

Punjab Anti-Corruption registered a case against Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi and former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar and former first lady Bushra Bibi’s son Ibrahim Maneka in the alleged transfer posting case.

A few names from bureaucracy including Tahir Khurshid aka TK (former chief secretary of Punjab), Ahmed Aziz Tarar (DMG officer), Saleha Saeed (former deputy commissioner of Lahore).

Earlier, Former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday addressing a press conference in Baluchistan’s capital announced to leave the politics

Buzdar said he has been facing the cases against himself for past 14 months.

“I am taking a break from politics for quite a time,” he added.

He reiterated his support for Pakistan Army and urged all stakeholders to sit together and take the country out of the problems.

Usman Buzdar said there would be no citizen who would not condemn these incidents (of May 9).

“I am standing with the army and will continue to stand in the future,” he added.

Former LDA DG Ahmed Aziz Tarrar and Usman Moazzam were also nominated while bureaucrat Khawaja Sohail was also named in the case.

Anti-corruption establishment said the accused gave bribes to Farah Gogi.

Sources said efforts are being made to take version of the officers named in the FIR.