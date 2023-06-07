FIA books Moonis Elahi in Rs121m corruption case

The FIA money laundering circle has registered a case against Moonis Elahi, the son of former chief minister and PTI president Parvez Elahi, in an inquiry into the alleged corruption of Rs121 million.

According to the FIA, Moonis, during his stint as an MNA, was involved in corruption worth millions of rupees.

Aamir Sohail continued to work as the cash rider and frontman of Elahi junior.

Also Read: Fake recruitments in PA: Parvez Elahi moves court for bail plea

Three call-up notices were issued to Moonis Elahi, but he failed to turn up even once.

Zahra Elahi and Aamir Sohail have also been named as suspects in the case.

Earlier, a local court of Lahore rejected the anti-corruption’s request for physical remand and ordered to send PTI President and former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to prison on judicial remand.

Also Read: LHC orders authorities to provide Elahi required facilities in jail

It should be noted that the former chief minister was arrested in a third case from Gujranwala the other day after being released from the court in two other cases.