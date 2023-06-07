Low wind pressure in Arabian Sea turns into storm

The low wind pressure in the Arabian Sea has turned into a storm.

Cyclone Biparjoy has intensified. It is 1,360 kilometers from the coast of Karachi, as per the Meteorological Department.

The Met Office says the heat wave in Karachi continues to be intense, while the weather in the city remains partly cloudy.

At present, the coastal belt of Karachi and Balochistan is not under threat from the storm, Cyclone Biparjoy, said Sardar Sarfraz from the Met Office.