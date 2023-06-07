‘Elections will be held when I decide’: Asif Zardari

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, making a bold statement, declared that the upcoming elections would be held at his ‘discretion’.

He said this during his address to the PPP ticket holders at Bilawal House in Lahore.

Speaking at the PPP ticket holders’ gathering, the former President urged patience from party workers, assuring them that elections would be conducted under his leadership.

“They (PTI) failed to hold elections within two-month,” he said.

During his address, Zardari criticized those lacking a comprehensive understanding of politics, emphasizing that every problem has a “political solution”.

Zardari further dismissed the notion that the army’s involvement in politics poses a significant expense, suggesting that such claims were propagated to impede progress.

The politician, during his speech, also outlined his ambition to revitalize the economy, highlighting plans to increase foreign exchange reserves from the current $24 billion to an impressive $100 billion.

He also expressed confidence in his ability to manage the economy effectively, mentioning his extensive study of economics during his 14-year imprisonment, adding that he learnt about other societies and studied comparative history.