Toshakhana Files: Islamabad Police lodge fraud case against Imran, his wife

A case of fraud has been registered against the former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi and others at the Kohsar Police Station on the request of a local watch dealer.

The case was registered under the sections of fake receipt, and cheating against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Shahzad Akbar, Zulfi Bukhari, Farah Gogi have also been named in the case.

FIR Text

According to the FIR, accused—Imran and other—presented fake receipts for buying Toshakhana gifts and fraudulently used his forged signature for the alleged deal.

The plaintiff claimed that accused claimed to sell watch, cufflinks and other gifts to him.

The local watch dealer claimed that the investigation proved that the accused had prepared fake receipts on his name on a fake letterhead of his shop—that was used to sell Toshakhana gifts.

He claimed that the accused involved in the alleged deal of selling the Toshakhana watch tried to damage the reputation of his business by creating fake invoices.

“We never bought or sold such things, so a legal action should be taken,” plaintiff claimed.