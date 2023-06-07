Earthquake hits Haiti; four dead, several injured

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.9 struck southern Haiti, killing at least four people and injuring 36 others as the island nation battles to recover from flooding that killed 51.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a depth of just 10 kilometers, with an epicentre near Les Abricots area.

As per reports, two homes collapsed in the quake.

The quake comes just days after heavy storms battered Haiti.

According to a Civil Protection heavy rains left at least 51 people dead, 18 missing and 140 injured.

The intense downpours have caused rivers to overflow and have triggered mudslides that have affected 39,459 families and displaced thousands.

In 2010 a massive 7.0 earthquake killed more than 200,000 people in Haiti, turning the capital Port-au-Prince into ruins.

In August 2021, the country was ravaged by an even stronger, 7.2 magnitude earthquake that killed more than 2,200 people and destroyed 130,000 homes.