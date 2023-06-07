Weather update: Rain, thundershowers expected in multiple areas of Pakistan

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rain with strong winds and thundershowers in South Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir today (Wednesday).

In Lahore, rain and hailstorm along with winds were reported in different areas of the city, turning the weather pleasant.

However, hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi.

Earlier, the Met Office asked the concerned authorities to remain vigilant in the wake of the potential tropical cyclone formation over the Southeast Arabian Sea.

The PMD said that the low-pressure area over the Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression about 1500km south of Karachi.

The system is likely to intensify further into a Tropical Storm during the next 18 to 24 hours and move further in the north and northwest direction.

Regarding the possible impacts, the PMD said that currently none of the Pakistan coastal areas are under any threat.

Meanwhile, the PMD has indicated chances of normal to slightly below-normal rainfall in most areas of the country during the upcoming monsoon season.

During the upcoming monsoon season, it is anticipated that El Niño conditions will prevail, and the areas may experience normal to slightly below-normal rainfall.

Northern regions may experience slightly above-normal rainfall, while the western parts of Balochistan can expect near-normal rainfall.

The PMD warned that the possibility of occasional extreme hydro-meteorological events over catchment areas cannot be ruled out, which may generate riverine floods in the major rivers.