Virginia shooting: Two dead, five injured at high school graduation ceremony

A downtown theater in Richmond turned into a scene of tragedy as gunfire erupted following a high school graduation celebration, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries.

The tragic shooting took place shortly after Huguenot High School’s graduation ceremony; seven individuals were shot, with two losing their lives.

Authorities and witnesses revealed that chaos erupted when shots rang out. The incident left attendees fleeing in panic, seeking safety.

The suspect, a 19-year-old male, was armed with four handguns and was swiftly apprehended by law enforcement.

Interim Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards addressed the media during a late-night news conference, confirming the arrest of the teenager who attempted to escape on foot. He will be charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Investigators believe the suspect had a personal connection to at least one of the victims. Among the victims were an 18-year-old high school graduate and their 36-year-old father, both of whom tragically succumbed to their injuries.

Additionally, six individuals suffered injuries unrelated to gunfire.

Three people required hospital transportation due to anxiety, two sustained injuries from falls during the ensuing panic, and a nine-year-old child was struck by a vehicle while attempting to escape the chaotic scene.