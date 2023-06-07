US seeks consular access to dual national fashion designer Khadija Shah

The U.S. State department spokesperson Patel, during a press briefing said that the U.S. has been following the case of Khadija Shah and have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her.

He was responding to a question from a journalist, “Can I ask you just about one particular case? Khadija Shah, she’s a fashion designer of some prominence that – who I believe is also a U.S. citizen. Do you have anything specifically to say about her case? She – reports that she was arrested because of tweeting criticism of the army.”

The spokesperson Patel said, “We’ve been following the case of Khadija Shah and have asked Pakistani officials for consular access to her.”

“As we – I’ve previously said, we always urge foreign governments to allow and follow consular notifications for procedures when American citizens are detained.” “I believe Ms. Shah is a dual national, and so we continue to engage directly with the government of Pakistan on this,” he added.

