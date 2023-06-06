Wahab Riaz hopes to get selected for PCB fast bowlers camp

Fast bowler Wahab Riaz expressed his desire to be included in the PCB fast bowlers camp, as he still hopes to represent Pakistan.

Wahab Riaz was talking to Samaa TV as he said that he was not invited because he does not play red ball cricket.

He said that he did not want to face criticism and people would have said that he misused the power of Sports Advisor Punjab, if he had gone to camp without invitation.

Wahab Riaz said that he still hopes to represent Pakistan in Asia Cup and World Cup. He had picked up a fifer against India in 2011 World Cup semifinal in Mohali.

He said that strict action should be taken against those countries who did not visit Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

The fast bowler said it was disappointing that the Asian teams were not touring Pakistan for Asia Cup, although Pakistan supported Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh a lot.

Wahab also said that Pakistan should participate in the World Cup even if it is played in India or at neutral venue.