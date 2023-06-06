Europa League winners Sevilla extend Mendilibar’s contract till 2024

Europa League champions Sevilla have extended coach Jose Luis Mendilibar’s contract until June 2024, the Spanish side said Tuesday.

Mendilibar arrived in March on a short-term deal until the end of the season, aiming to help the team avoid relegation.

Mendilibar dragged Sevilla up the table to a 12th place finish and guided them to a record-extending seventh Europa League trophy.

The Spaniard, 62, helped Sevilla beat Manchester United and Juventus before overcoming Jose Mourinho’s Roma on penalties in the final in May.

Sevilla vice president Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco told radio station Deportes Cope Sevilla that Mendilibar had renewed his contract, before it was reported on the club website.

“Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco announced on Tuesday on Deportes Cope Sevilla that Jose Luis Mendilibar will continue as Sevilla FC coach for one season,” said Sevilla in a statement.

“Not only did he achieve his goal (of La Liga survival) by some margin, but he also managed to get through two UEFA Europa League ties, against Manchester United and Juventus no less, before finally lifting the club’s seventh Europa League a few days ago in Budapest.”