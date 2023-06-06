Government employees to receive salaries before Eid ul Adha

In an effort to support public employees during the current period of soaring inflation, the government of Sindh has announced the early disbursement of salaries for Muslim employees in the month of June, ahead of the upcoming Eid ul Adha. The festival is expected to occur on the 29th of this month.

As per an official notification issued by the finance department, full pay, including allowances and pension, for the month of June will be distributed on June 23 to all Muslim employees working under the provincial government.

The finance department has instructed all departments under the jurisdiction of the Sindh government to release employees’ salaries on June 23 instead of the previously scheduled date of July 1st.

It is worth mentioning that the Climate Data Processing Centre has predicted that the Zil-Hajj moon may be sighted in Pakistan on June 19 (Monday).

According to the Meteorological Office, the moon is expected to be born on June 18 at 9:37 PM, and its sighting could occur on June 19.

Consequently, the first day of Zil-Hajj will be observed on June 20 (Tuesday), and the festive occasion of Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 29 (Thursday).

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee convenes on the 29th day of each Islamic month and announces the official sighting of the moon.

Muslims across the globe celebrate the annual festival of Eid ul Adha with great enthusiasm, following traditional and religious customs.

During this festive period, livestock such as sheep, goats, cows, and camels are ritually sacrificed, symbolizing the culmination of the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah and commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son Ismail as per God’s command.

Eid ul Adha signifies the conclusion of the annual Hajj, which is one of the five pillars of Islam and is obligatory for every financially capable Muslim to undertake.