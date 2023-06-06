Queen Maxima of Netherlands stuns at royal wedding in Mahpara Khan ensemble

Pakistani designer Mahpara Khan received widespread acclaim as her creation was chosen by Queen Maxima of the Netherlands to be worn at a Jordanian royal wedding, bringing pride to the nation.

Queen Maxima, while attending the wedding of Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah and Rajwa Khalid Al-Saif, opted to don the exquisite dress designed by Khan. The choice showcased the beauty and craftsmanship of Pakistani couture on an international stage.

The official Twitter handle of the Embassy of Pakistan in the Netherlands expressed delight over the queen’s selection, stating, “Glad to know HRH Queen Maxima of the Netherlands chose Pakistani designer Mahpara Khan to craft her dress for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan!” The embassy further acknowledged the global reach of Pakistan’s creative industry, emphasizing its attention to detail, creativity, and intricacy of work.

Khan herself took to Instagram to share her pride and gratitude, posting pictures of Queen Maxima in the dress. She described the design as a fusion of Mughal patterns with traditional dapka, naqshi, resham, and gota work. The designer expressed immense pride in representing the craftsmanship and creativity of Pakistan and its artisans on a global scale, alongside renowned fashion giants such as Elie Saab, Jenny Packham, and Prada.

Her hope is that more artists from South Asia will gain global recognition, elevating the region’s creative prowess. Social media users showered Khan with appreciation and praise for her remarkable work, highlighting the growing influence of Pakistani fashion on the world stage. The designer’s achievement serves as a testament to the rich heritage and talent within Pakistan’s fashion industry, inspiring future generations of designers and artisans.