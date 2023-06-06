Salman Khan announces premiere date for Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan has revealed the premiere date for the highly anticipated second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The announcement came alongside the release of a thrilling new teaser, which showcased the Bollywood superstar encouraging fans to support the contestants in their battle against the wrath of Bigg Boss. The reality show is scheduled to start streaming on June 17, much to the delight of eager viewers.

The teaser begins with Salman Khan addressing the camera, forewarning the audience about the intensity of the upcoming season. He states, “Is baar itni lagegi ki aapki madad lagegi” (It will be so tough this time, only you can help). The scene then transitions to a wider shot, capturing Salman himself along with a group of dancers, all dancing to the beats of the “Bigg Boss OTT anthem.” Dressed in an all-white ensemble, Salman stands out amidst the dancers, who are clad in black.

JioCinema, the digital platform hosting the show, shared the teaser on their official social media handle. They expressed their excitement, writing, “Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, to OTT! And this time, you will play a role in both saving and eliminating contestants. Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop. #BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free from June 17 onwards. #BiggBossOTT2.”

Salman Khan, a long-standing host of the original Bigg Boss series, will be making his debut as the host of Bigg Boss OTT this year. In the previous season, filmmaker Karan Johar took on the hosting duties for the online version, which premiered in 2021.

Although the official list of contestants for Bigg Boss OTT 2 has not yet been disclosed, rumors have been circulating about potential participants. Speculated names include Aditya Narayan, the son of Udit Narayan and a singer in his own right, as well as model-actor Poonam Pandey, who also appeared on Kangana Ranaut’s reality show Lock Upp last year. TV actors Anjali Arora and Pooja Gor are also said to be in consideration for participation in Bigg Boss OTT.

With the premiere date set and fans eagerly awaiting the start of the new season, Bigg Boss OTT 2 promises to deliver an intense and entertaining experience, filled with drama, surprises, and fierce competition.