Videos » Straight Talk Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 6th June 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 6th June 2023 Jun 06, 2023 Straight Talk with Ayesha Bakhsh | SAMAA TV | 6th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Audio leaks body: SC reserves verdict on govt’s objections over larger bench Iran reopens long-shut Saudi embassy, confirming detente Iran presents its first hypersonic ballistic missile, state media reports Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular US dollar soars against PKR in open market Mark your calendars: How many holidays on Eid-ul-Adha? Three names for Jahangir Tareen’s new political party unveiled