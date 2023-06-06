Anthony Mackie returns in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel fans have reason to rejoice as Sam Wilson, portrayed by Anthony Mackie, gears up to don the iconic shield once again in the upcoming Marvel Studios film, now officially titled “Captain America: Brave New World.”

The exciting news was revealed by Mackie himself, who took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the film’s set. In the photo, Mackie is joined by his esteemed co-star, Harrison Ford, who has been brought on board for a pivotal role in the movie.

Mackie’s caption accompanying the photo paid tribute to Ford’s guidance, stating, “When Harrison Ford tells you how kicking ass should look, you listen!” The actor’s words exuded enthusiasm and appreciation, acknowledging the invaluable insights shared by Ford, a seasoned veteran in the industry. Ford is set to portray Thaddeus Ross, a character previously portrayed by the late William Hurt, adding a new dimension to the film’s narrative.

Joining the star-studded cast are several returning and new members. Carl Lumbly will reprise his role as Isaiah Bradley, delivering a captivating performance. Danny Ramirez will also make a comeback as Joaquin Torres, further expanding the film’s rich character roster. Additionally, Tim Blake Nelson will join the cast, reprising his role as Dr. Samuel Sterns from the 2008 film “The Incredible Hulk,” a thrilling prospect that ties the film to the broader Marvel universe.

Excitingly, Shira Haas has been confirmed to portray the character Sabra, injecting further anticipation into the already star-studded lineup. The film will be helmed by the talented director Julius Onah, whose vision promises to bring an engaging and visually stunning experience to audiences.

Marvel enthusiasts can mark their calendars as “Captain America: Brave New World” is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. With Anthony Mackie reprising his role as the legendary Captain America, a stellar cast, and the promise of a fresh and enthralling storyline, the film is poised to be a remarkable addition to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.