Tech » Gear

Apple introduces new 15-Inch MacBook Air

MacBook Air lineup boasts stunning 15.3-inch Retina display
Samaa Web Desk Jun 06, 2023
Photo: Apple

After much anticipation, Apple has finally unveiled the long-awaited 15-inch version of the MacBook Air.

The latest addition to the MacBook Air lineup boasts a stunning 15.3-inch Retina display, featuring a brightness level of 500 nits and an impressive color range of 1 billion colors, as confirmed by Apple.

The new MacBook Air showcases slim 5mm bezels that surround the screen, providing an immersive viewing experience. Notably, it incorporates a notch housing a 1080p camera.

Despite its larger display, the 15-inch MacBook Air maintains a slim profile of 11.5mm and a remarkably lightweight design, weighing just 1.49 kg.

In terms of aesthetics, Apple has expanded the color options for this new model, offering it in four finishes: midnight, starlight, space gray, and silver.

Equipped with the same M2 chip found in its 13-inch counterpart, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers impressive performance capabilities.

It features an 8-core CPU, consisting of 4 high-performance cores and 4 energy-efficient cores.

Additionally, it incorporates a powerful 10-core GPU and a robust 16-core Neural Engine.

The base configuration of the 15-inch MacBook Air comes with 8 GB of unified memory. However, users have the option to customize and upgrade the memory to a maximum of 24 GB.

Thanks to the efficiency of the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air offers remarkable battery life, lasting up to 18 hours on a single charge.

In typical Apple fashion, the company has provided some intriguing performance comparisons.

Apple claims that the new 15-inch MacBook Air is 12 times faster than the previous “fastest Intel-based MacBook Air” (which dates back to the 2020 model using an Intel chip), and it is also twice as fast as the “best-selling 15-inch PC laptop with a Core i7 processor”.

The 15-inch MacBook Air provides convenient connectivity options, including two USB-C Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe charging port for easy and secure charging, and a standard 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the laptop is equipped with three microphones and six speakers, enhancing the audio experience.

The pricing for the 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,299, and it is set to begin shipping next week.

