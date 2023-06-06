Prabhas seeks blessings at Tirupati Temple ahead of ‘Adipurush’ pre-release event

Prabhas, the renowned actor, paid a visit to a temple in Tirupati in the early hours of Tuesday to seek the blessings of Lord Balaji before the much-anticipated pre-release event of his upcoming film, Adipurush.

View this post on Instagram

The event, set to be held on Tuesday evening, will showcase the grandeur of this magnum opus directed by Om Raut. Chinna Jeeyar Swamy, a revered spiritual leader, is expected to grace the occasion as the chief guest. Pictures capturing Prabhas’ temple visit have since surfaced on various social media platforms.

The images circulating on Twitter depict Prabhas posing with his team, flanked by a group of police officers. His genuine smile was captured as he joyfully rode in a cart. Upon his arrival at the temple, the actor warmly greeted his fans and the paparazzi. Prabhas donned a traditional white kurta and dhoti for the occasion, and he was also bestowed with a red shawl at the temple, which he draped around himself. Before departing from the venue, the actor reciprocated the love and adoration of his fans by waving and smiling at them.

Accompanying the pictures was a caption that read, “Ahead of #Adipurush pre-release event in Tirupati, pan India mega star #Prabhas anna had a VIP darshanam at Tirumala early this morning. On Behalf of AP Government @VikranthYReddy Received Prabhas Anna! Jai Shree Ram. Om Namo Narayana #Adipurush.” Fans, in response to the images and videos, expressed their admiration for the actor. One fan commented, “His smile is pure bliss. Man with a heart of gold.” Another enthusiast wrote, “The whole arena was filled even in the wee hours of the night to catch a glimpse of him.”

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, serves as a contemporary adaptation of the revered Indian epic, Ramayana. Prabhas assumes the role of Raghava, while Kriti Sanon portrays Janaki. The film is set to hit the screens on June 16 and has generated significant anticipation. Om Raut, who collaborates with Prabhas for the first time, expressed his belief that no one other than Prabhas could embody the character of Prabhu Ram with such perfection in this high-budget retelling of Ramayana.

In an interview with Variety, Om shared his reasons for casting Prabhas in the lead role. “I have seen him (as the lead) in my head, on my computer, in my script — if there is anybody who can play Prabhu Ram to perfection, it is Prabhas,” he stated. “As the biggest star in our country, he adds to the commercial value of the film. But more than that, he has a great combination of calmness and aggression. As the writer and director, that appealed to me.”

Prabhas expressed his excitement and acknowledged the responsibility of portraying such an iconic character. “Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride,” he said in a statement. “I am very excited to portray this character from our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Adipurush, with an estimated budget of ₹450 crore, was initially shot in Hindi and has been dubbed into Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, adding to the stellar cast of this highly anticipated cinematic extravaganza.