Love blossoms in ‘Katha Ankahee’ as ‘Katha’ confesses feelings

In the latest episode of Katha Ankahee, Aarav (played by Ajinkya Mishra) finds joy in spending time with Viaan, and his longing for his father diminishes. Aarav genuinely adores Viaan and cherishes every moment they spend together.

Tejji takes on the role of caring for Viaan, cooking his meals, and reminiscing about his childhood. Viaan is elated by this gesture, and viewers share in the happiness of seeing a happier version of Viaan, as opposed to the rude and angry young man he once was. Katha, too, experiences a sense of calm as she embraces her feelings and revels in spending time with Viaan. Viewers are treated to the sight of the two characters enjoying moments of happiness, which they haven’t shared in a long time.

In the upcoming storyline of Katha Ankahee, Viaan proposes a long drive to Katha, and she readily agrees. They embark on this journey together, relishing each other’s company. After much contemplation, Katha decides to live for herself and seeks happiness in her relationship with Viaan Raghuvanshi. Anticipation builds among viewers as glimpses of future episodes promise excitement and we eagerly await the next chapters of Katha Ankahee.

However, in the show, love is not as simple for Viaan and Katha. Numerous obstacles come their way, including Kailash Garewal, Reet, and Tejji, who all interfere with their love story. In the upcoming episodes, Katha will finally reveal her true feelings to Aarav and the entire Garewal family, as they all have lingering questions in their minds.

In the future episodes of Katha Ankahee, Aarav is deeply moved by Katha’s confession. Viewers are thrilled to witness the reactions of Aarav and Viaan when they learn the truth about their special bond and the possibility of spending their lives together. Aarav will strive to make his grandparents realize that Robin is the best father figure he could have, expressing his desire for Robin to become his father. The upcoming twists will determine whether Kailash Garewal and Tejji will give their blessings to the budding relationship. We eagerly await the unfolding of events.