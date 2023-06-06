Energy saving bid: Markets across Pakistan to get closed at 8pm

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal announced on Tuesday that the National Economic Council (NEC) has approved a proposal to close all markets across the country at 8pm as part of an energy conservation project.

During the NEC meeting, attended by representatives from all provinces, it was unanimously decided to implement the market closure at 8pm starting from July 1, in line with the prevailing situation.

The federal minister emphasised that the government’s highest expenses are related to energy and efforts are underway to control these costs.

By effectively managing energy consumption, he stated that many issues can be resolved.

The decision to close markets early in the evening during the summer season aims to meet the demands of domestic consumers, and further important decisions regarding this matter will be made by the government in the future.

The provincial chief ministers have endorsed the decision, which also includes the introduction of LED lights to replace old bulbs and the implementation of green energy projects.

However, the traders have opposed the early closure of markets and rejected the government’s decision.

The All Pakistan Traders Association (APTA), in a press release, demanded the withdrawal of the decision to close shops at 8pm.

APTA President Jamil Baloch argued that closing shops at 8pm is an unsuccessful practice that every government has failed to implement.

He claimed that no purchases are made during the day in summer, and buying only occurs from 8pm to 11pm.

He also criticised the government for expecting traders to bear the burden of expensive electricity, suggesting that the government should instead stop providing free electricity and ensure the rulers reduce their own energy consumption.

Baloch emphasised the need for dialogue between the energy minister and trader representatives to address energy conservation concerns.