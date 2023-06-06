Amitabh Bachchan explains meeting fans barefoot outside Mumbai house

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, known for his down-to-earth nature and immense popularity, shared the heartfelt reason behind his barefoot interactions with fans outside his Mumbai residence. In a recent blog post, the iconic actor expressed his concern for the well-being of his dedicated fans, who gather outside his home every Sunday for a glimpse of their beloved star.

Accompanied by a series of heartwarming photos featuring children among the crowd, Bachchan expressed his empathy towards those enduring the scorching heat. He acknowledged their dedication and the long hours they spend waiting outside. To alleviate their discomfort, the compassionate actor revealed that he has installed four containers filled with refreshing lime-infused drinking water. These containers are placed strategically on both sides of the gate, supplementing the permanent water pot available throughout the day and night.

Addressing a sarcastic comment questioning his choice to appear barefoot, Amitabh Bachchan explained the spiritual significance behind his gesture. Comparing his admirers to a temple, he highlighted that, just like one would enter a temple barefoot, his well-wishers hold a similar sacred place in his heart.

Amidst this heartwarming revelation, the celebrated actor also commemorated his 50th wedding anniversary with his talented wife, Jaya Bachchan. On his blog, Bachchan expressed his gratitude for the love and well wishes pouring in from all around. Reflecting on the milestone, he cherished the journey they have traversed together and expressed his sincere appreciation for the blessings received.

The couple’s wedding tale was shared earlier by Jaya during a podcast with their granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. Recalling the events leading up to their union, Jaya mentioned that they had planned a trip after the success of their film “Zanjeer.” However, due to parental disapproval, they had to find a solution. Amitabh eventually called Jaya’s father, who initially opposed their union but eventually relented, resulting in their wedding being expedited from their planned date in October to June.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot in a simple ceremony held in Mumbai in 1973. The couple was blessed with a daughter named Shweta in 1974 and a son named Abhishek in 1976, marking the beginning of a beautiful family journey intertwined with love, laughter, and countless cherished memories.