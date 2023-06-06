SC returns Imran Khan’s application against civilian trial in military courts

The registrar of the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday returned the petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan against the trial of civilians under the Army Act, citing objections.

The petition sought the declaration of the move as unconstitutional.

Imran Khan’s application received seven objections from the registrar.

One objection pertains to the lack of clarity regarding the mention of public interest.

The prime minister, chief minister, and foreign minister cannot be made parties under Article 248 of the Constitution, another objection read.

Furthermore, the registrar raised concerns about the inclusion of multiple pleas in the same petition.

The petition, filed by Hamid Khan Advocate, argued that the Corps Commander House in Lahore is legally considered a civilian building, known as Jinnah House.

Imran Khan’s stance is that there is legislation against the trial of individuals accused of attacks in military courts, and thus the trial of civilians in military courts should be halted.

Additionally, the petition also called for the apex court to invalidate the summoning of the army under Article 245 of the Constitution.