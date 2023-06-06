Indian fans celebrate Wahaj Ali’s Instagram milestone with heartwarming gestures

Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali, who rose to immense popularity with his role in the drama serial “Tere Bin,” is currently basking in the glory of his success and stardom.

Fans have been going gaga over his character Murtasim, and Wahaj has garnered a significant international fan following. Recently, he reached a milestone of 3 million followers on Instagram, and his achievement was celebrated by his adoring fans in India.

In a heartwarming gesture, students from a school in India organized a special celebration to mark Wahaj Ali’s milestone. They prepared posters of the actor and even had a customized cake to commemorate the occasion. Sharing their joy on social media, they posted pictures and videos that caught the attention of Wahaj Ali himself.

Expressing his gratitude, Wahaj Ali was touched by the sweet gesture of his Indian fans. He took to Instagram and wrote, “This is the sweetest gesture of encouragement I have ever received. As I am also unable to send any thank-you gifts for you and these beautiful children, I pray from the bottom of my heart that God bless you all. Ameen.” His post garnered praise from fellow actress Maya Ali, who also expressed her admiration for the thoughtful act.

Wahaj Ali’s fans across the globe are overjoyed with his achievement of reaching 3 million followers on Instagram. They have been sending their best wishes and messages of congratulations to the talented actor, highlighting their unwavering support and love.

As Wahaj Ali continues to captivate audiences with his remarkable performances, his growing fan base eagerly anticipates his future projects and accomplishments, eagerly cheering him on every step of the way.