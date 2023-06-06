Neha Kakkar celebrates 35th birthday with parents at fun-filled bash

Renowned Indian singer Neha Kakkar had a joyous celebration as she marked her 35th birthday with her parents, creating unforgettable memories.

View this post on Instagram

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Neha shared a series of pictures from her birthday festivities. The caption read, “This is how my birthday began… 12 am 6.6.23. Thank you to all who made it more special!” She expressed gratitude to her sister, friends, and makeup artists for their contributions in making the day remarkable.

For her low-key birthday bash, Neha opted for a stylish all-black casual look, while her father, Rishikesh Kakkar, donned a white t-shirt paired with matching pants. Neha’s mother, Niti Kakkar, sported a black nightsuit. The pictures captured the happy moments of Neha and her parents dancing and smiling in a beautifully decorated room. One photo showed her father feeding her birthday cake, adding a touch of sweetness to the celebrations.

Neha’s birthday pictures garnered immense love from her fans, with Punjabi singer Akhil and her sister, Sonu Kakkar, among those extending warm wishes. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their adoration for the talented singer and referring to her as the “queen.”

Neha Kakkar has established herself as a prominent figure in the Indian music industry, known for her distinctive voice and chart-topping hits. She has lent her melodious vocals to numerous Bollywood and Punjabi films, as well as music videos. Recently, Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar released the song “Balenciaga,” which quickly gained popularity, amassing over 7 million views on YouTube in just five days.

As Neha Kakkar continues to captivate audiences with her talent and musical prowess, fans eagerly anticipate her future projects and look forward to more soulful melodies from the versatile singer.