‘Badtameez Dil:’ Ridhi Dogra, Barun Sobti’s rollercoaster journey of love

The trailer for the highly anticipated series “Badtameez Dil” was unveiled on Monday, offering a glimpse into the contrasting ideologies of its lead characters portrayed by Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti.

The 1-minute and 35-second trailer presents the story of a girl who believes in old-school romance and a guy who embraces modern-day love, resulting in a rollercoaster ride of friendship, romance, heartbreak, and family drama.

Ridhi Dogra, sharing her thoughts on “Badtameez Dil,” expressed, “Classic romance is such a feel-good emotion to capture on the screen, and ‘Badtameez Dil’ has done that job perfectly! It portrays the problems that many couples face today while falling in love, but they struggle to resolve these differences and often choose the easy way out. I believe ‘Badtameez Dil’ will provide audiences with a fresh perspective on how to tackle such issues.”

Excited about her role as Liz in the series, Ridhi added, “Old-world romance has a warm, familiar, and comforting feeling. Stories about unique love stories and lovers are always loved and capture the hearts of the audience. This is my first-ever romantic comedy, and I am thrilled for the audience to see me in a genre that I haven’t explored before.”

Set in London, “Badtameez Dil” also features talented actors Minissha Lamba and Mallika Dua. The trailer showcases the chemistry between the characters, taking viewers on an emotional journey filled with love, conflicts, and personal growth.

Barun Sobti, who portrays the character Karan in the series, shared insights into his role, saying, “Karan is a character with strong opinions and clarity about his life decisions—at least on the surface. As the story unfolds, the audience will discover who he truly is. I believe viewers will relate to Karan on many levels, and his emotional journey in the series has challenged me as an actor.”

“Badtameez Dil” is set to premiere on June 9 on Amazon miniTV, and fans are eagerly anticipating the series that promises a blend of romance, drama, and relatable storytelling.