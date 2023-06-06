PMD issues alert of tropical cyclone forming near Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a warning on Tuesday, indicating the potential formation of a tropical cyclone over the Southeast Arabian Sea.

As per an alert posted on the PMD’s website, the weather department stated, “The low-pressure area (LPA) over the Southeast Arabian Sea has intensified into a Depression (strong LPA) and is situated near Latitude 11.5 N & Longitude 66.0 E, approximately 1500km south of Karachi.”

The PMD further noted that favourable environmental conditions, including a sea surface temperature of 30-31°C, low vertical wind shear, and upper-level divergence, are conducive for the system to intensify into a tropical storm within the next 18 to 24 hours.

According to the statement, the storm is expected to continue moving in a north and northwest direction.

Currently, none of Pakistan’s coastal areas face any immediate threat, as stated in the notification.

Nevertheless, the PMD’s cyclone warning centre in Karachi is actively monitoring the system and will provide updates accordingly.

The notification also advised all relevant authorities to remain vigilant throughout the forecast period.