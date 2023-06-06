Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani celebrate trailer launch of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’

The much-anticipated trailer launch event of the upcoming romantic comedy film, “Satyaprem Ki Katha,” was celebrated in style as the lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani came together to share their excitement with fans and the media. The event, held at a popular Mumbai venue, witnessed a grand gathering of film industry personalities and enthusiastic supporters.

“Satyaprem Ki Katha” showcases the story of Satya and Prema, two individuals from contrasting backgrounds who find themselves entangled in a whirlwind romance filled with hilarious situations and heartfelt emotions. The film, directed by a promising newcomer, has already generated buzz among audiences due to its fresh storyline and the on-screen chemistry between Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

The trailer launch event was a glamorous affair, with the lead pair dazzling in their stylish outfits and charming smiles. Kartik and Kiara expressed their joy and gratitude towards the cast, crew, and fans for their immense support throughout the film’s journey. They shared their experiences of working together and the challenges they faced while bringing their characters to life.

The trailer of “Satyaprem Ki Katha” received an overwhelming response from those present at the event. Packed with witty dialogues, vibrant visuals, and peppy music, the trailer showcased the film’s lighthearted yet poignant narrative, leaving the audience eagerly anticipating its release.

Speaking about the film, Kartik Aaryan said, “Satyaprem Ki Katha is a special film for me as it gave me the opportunity to explore a different genre and work with a talented team. The story is relatable, and I’m excited for the audience to witness our hard work on the big screen.”

Kiara Advani added, “Working on this film has been an absolute joy. We had a wonderful time shooting together, and I believe that reflects in the trailer. Satyaprem Ki Katha has all the elements to entertain and touch the hearts of the viewers.”

As the trailer launch event came to a close, the audience erupted in applause and anticipation. With the positive response garnered by the trailer, expectations are high for “Satyaprem Ki Katha” to make its mark at the box office and become a memorable addition to the romantic comedy genre.

Fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the love and laughter unfold on the silver screen when “Satyaprem Ki Katha” releases in theaters nationwide.