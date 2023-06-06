‘Lust Stories 2’ teaser unveiled: Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, take the helm

Netflix’s highly anticipated anthology film, Lust Stories 2, has released its teaser, revealing the star-studded lineup of directors.

View this post on Instagram

The anthology, a follow-up to the critically acclaimed Lust Stories from 2018, will be directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh. The film features an ensemble cast including Amruta Shubhash, Angad Bedi, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tillotama Shome, and Vijay Varma.

The recently unveiled teaser of Lust Stories 2 opens with Neena Gupta’s character advising someone about the importance of a ‘test drive’ before marriage. Kajol is seen sharing a laugh, while glimpses of Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, and others appear throughout. The teaser offers brief insights into the four stories featured in the anthology, including one with Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, who are rumored to be a couple.

Excitement among fans soared as Tamannaah Bhatia shared the teaser, captioning it, “Love or lust… you decide. #LustStories2 Coming soon, only on @netflix_in!” Neena Gupta also shared the teaser and wrote, “Kickstarting this sweet, spicy and a tad bit lusty journey with a test drive! Are you ready for the destination? #LustStories2 is coming soon, only on @netflix_in.” Fans expressed their anticipation for stories portraying Indian women, performed by such powerful actors, while others eagerly anticipated the on-screen pairing of Tamannaah and Vijay Varma.

In related news, rumors of a romantic relationship between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia surfaced earlier this year when the two met on the set of Lust Stories 2. The actors will star in director Sujoy Ghosh’s segment of the anthology. A source revealed, “Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of their Sujoy Ghosh film. They hit it off from the word go, and deeply admire each other’s work. They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust.”

Fans eagerly await the release of Lust Stories 2, which promises to captivate viewers with its talented directors and compelling narratives.