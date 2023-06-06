Taylor Swift, Matty Healy reportedly call ‘it quits’ after brief romance

Pop star Taylor Swift and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy have reportedly ended their whirlwind romance, just weeks after it began.

Speculations about their relationship began circulating in May, shortly after Swift’s public breakup with long-term boyfriend Joe Alwyn. While neither Swift nor Healy confirmed or denied the rumors, insiders suggest their connection was always casual.

Fans had noticed alleged hints of their romance, including rumored hidden messages exchanged during their concerts. Swift and Healy have known each other for years, with previous rumors linking them back in 2014. However, their recent outings together, including public appearances and dates, seemed to validate the speculations. They were even seen sharing a kiss at a private venue in New York City, and Healy was spotted leaving Swift’s townhouse.

Healy further fueled speculation by attending six of Swift’s concerts, including those in Nashville and Philadelphia. He was seen alongside Swift’s father, Scott Swift, as well as friends Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid at one of her performances. However, the rumored romance faced criticism from some of Swift’s fans, who took issue with Healy’s controversial past remarks.

News of their split comes without any official statements from either party. Swift’s fans had been vocal online about their concerns regarding her choice of partner, given Healy’s history of making politically incorrect and offensive statements. For now, Swift and Healy remain tight-lipped about the situation, leaving fans to speculate on the reasons behind their sudden breakup.