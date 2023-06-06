‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ leaves viewers frustrated as they call it ‘toxic’

In a surprising turn of events, the once-promising drama series, “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha,” has left viewers disappointed and frustrated with its increasingly toxic narrative. What started as an anticipated love story featuring an impressive cast quickly devolved into a tale of misery and questionable character choices.

Initially, the drama garnered attention for its enchanting OST, capturing the hearts of many. However, as the story progressed, the portrayal of the leading characters began to raise concerns among the audience. Saad, the supposed leading man, appears to lack any semblance of a backbone, often seen crying in the shadows. Meanwhile, Maheer, the leading lady, has earned the dubious distinction of being considered one of the most disliked characters on television. Her inability to make decisions and her tendency to blame others for her own misfortunes have irked viewers.

Areeb, another central character, has proven to be toxic, disregarding his deceased father’s business and fixating solely on marrying his ex, who is now someone else’s wife. Such choices and behaviors have left viewers questioning the values that the drama intends to convey.

The frustration among viewers has reached a tipping point, with many expressing their desire for the toxicity to come to an end. Characters are being called out by the audience, who find themselves questioning the direction of the storyline and the messages being sent to viewers.

Critics of the drama have also voiced their concerns, highlighting the importance of responsible storytelling and the potential influence on the audience. While intense dramas can be compelling, it is crucial to strike a balance and ensure that characters’ choices align with values that promote healthy relationships and personal growth.

As the series progresses, fans of “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” are left hoping for a shift in the narrative that brings more positive elements to the forefront. The audience’s disappointment emphasizes the significance of meaningful character development and plot progression that resonates with viewers on a deeper level.

Only time will tell if “Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha” can address these concerns and recapture the initial promise it held. As viewers eagerly await future episodes, the pressure is on for the drama to course-correct and deliver a more satisfying and responsible storytelling experience.