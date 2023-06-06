Shah Mahmood Qureshi to meet Imran Khan tomorrow after release from Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, earlier in the day, quashed the detention orders of the PTI vice chairman under 3-MPO and ordered the police authorities to release him immediately.

The court gave an hour’s time to the public prosecutor and asked him to present any evidence against Qureshi in court, if any.

Qureshi - while talking to the media after release from jail - reiterated that he still held the ‘flag of justice’ and part of the movement.

PTI vice chairman will tomorrow (Wednesday) meet party chairman Imran Khan to discuss the political situation as well as what he comprehended during his imprisonment lasting almost a month.

Qureshi also thanked his legal team, family and his well-wishers who supported him since he was detained.

Last week, the PTI vice chairman firmly pledged his support to party Chairman Imran Khan, saying that he stands by him.

Qureshi’s commitment to the party and its leader was reaffirmed during a meeting held at Adiala Jail, where he met his daughter, Gauhar Bano Qureshi, and lawyer, Barrister Taimur Malik.

In a video shared by PTI’s official handle, Qureshi’s daughter conveyed his message to the PTI workers, stating, “I was, am currently, and will continue to stand by Imran Khan.”