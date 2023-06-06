After release from Adiala Jail, Shah Mahmood Qureshi to meet Imran Khan tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was released from Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, earlier in the day, quashed the detention orders of the PTI vice chairman under 3-MPO and ordered the police authorities to release him immediately.

The court gave an hour’s time to the public prosecutor and asked him to present any evidence against Qureshi in court, if any.

Qureshi, while addressing the media after his release from jail, reiterated his unwavering commitment to upholding the ‘flag of justice’.

PTI vice-chairman is scheduled to meet party chairman Imran Khan to discuss the current political situation and share his insights gained during his month-long imprisonment.

Qureshi expressed his gratitude to his legal team, family, and well-wishers who stood by him throughout his period of detention.

He emphasised that numerous PTI activists remained imprisoned, highlighting the challenges the party currently confronts.

Qureshi advised supporters of Imran Khan to exhibit patience during this difficult period, urging them to await the break of dawn despite the prevailing darkness surrounding the party.

Last week, the PTI vice chairman firmly pledged his support to party Chairman Imran Khan, saying that he stands by him.

Qureshi’s commitment to the party and its leader was reaffirmed during a meeting held at Adiala Jail, where he met his daughter, Gauhar Bano Qureshi, and lawyer, Barrister Taimur Malik.

In a video shared by PTI’s official handle, Qureshi’s daughter conveyed his message to the PTI workers, stating, “I was, am currently, and will continue to stand by Imran Khan.”