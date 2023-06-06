Coinbase faces lawsuit by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has initiated legal action against Coinbase, alleging that the popular cryptocurrency exchange allowed users to trade unregistered securities.

After months of speculation, the SEC has finally filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of New York against Coinbase and its parent company, CGI.

The complaint accuses Coinbase of violating securities laws by acting as an unregistered broker for its primary crypto trading platform, Coinbase Prime, as well as its Coinbase Wallet.

Additionally, the SEC is taking issue with Coinbase’s staking-as-a-service platform, which enables customers to earn rewards for participating in “proof of stake” blockchains.

This legal action comes just one day after the SEC sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, for various violations, including operating illegally in the United States.

According to the SEC, several crypto assets, such as Solana (SOL), Axie Infinity game (AXS), Polygon blockchain (MATIC), Sandbox virtual world (SAND), and the fan token “Chiliz” (CHZ) operated by Socios, are considered unregistered securities.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler emphasized the significance of Coinbase’s alleged failures, stating that they undermine investor protections, including measures against fraud and manipulation, proper disclosure, safeguards against conflicts of interest, and routine oversight by the SEC.

Furthermore, Coinbase is accused of not registering its staking-as-a-service program, thereby denying investors essential disclosures and protections.