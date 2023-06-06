Gold rate in Pakistan declined despite increase in international market

The price of gold per tola in Pakistan decreased by Rs2,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of gold has also seen a decline, with a decrease of Rs1,972, now standing at Rs195,556.

In the global market, the price of gold has risen by $24, reaching $1,964 per ounce.

This increase in the international market has not had a significant impact on the local gold prices.

The reduction in gold prices has brought some relief to consumers and investors who have been closely monitoring the fluctuations in the precious metal market.

However, experts suggest that these price movements are part of the volatile nature of the gold market and can change rapidly in response to various economic factors.