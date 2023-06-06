Rs1150 billion proposed for development projects
Govt may proposed Rs267 billion for transport and communications projects
The federal government has proposed Rs1150 billion for the federal government led development projects.
On Tuesday, the National Economic Council (NEC) held under the chair of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in which the council granted approval of proposals for the federal and provincial governments led development projects.
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will present federal budget on 9th June.
|Federal Budget 2023-24
|Proposed Budget (billion)
|Development budget
|1150
|Transport, communications
|267
|Water projects
|100
|Energy
|89
|Social sector
|244
SAMAA Digital
budget 2023 24
Taboola
Tabool ads will show in this div