NAB summons Farah Gogi, husband on June 8 in ‘suspicious’ transactions case
Bureau obtains record of Rs4.5bn transactions made during Buzdar-led regime
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has traced 117 domestic and four foreign bank accounts in the name of Farhat Shahzadi, also known as Farah Gogi, and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujar.
The bureau also obtained the record of transactions worth Rs4.5 billion made during the previous Usman Buzdar-led regime in Punjab.
It has summoned Farah Gogi and Ahsan for June 8.
According to the records, Farah Gogi whitened Rs500 million while benefiting from the amnesty scheme.
