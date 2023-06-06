Tarar alleges PTI involvement in Quetta lawyer’s killing

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Attaullah Tarar, has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan of being responsible for the murder of Supreme Court lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar in Quetta.

Tarar claimed that Abdul Razzaq was specifically targeted due to his involvement in a treason case against Imran Khan.

Furthermore, Tarar stated that Imran Khan would be named as a suspect in the murder case.

He said the Balochistan government and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to conduct a transparent investigation into the matter.

“You will not be able to get a stay order in this case and you will not be able to get bail in this case either,” he said.

“This is a message to all lawyers pursuing cases against Imran Khan,” Tarar said.

He claimed that the PTI had behaved as a terrorist party in the events of May 9 and had now decided to take lives to achieve its aim. The PTI had been on the path of terrorism since 2014, he added.