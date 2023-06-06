ATC allows police to probe Yasmin in Gulberg plaza arson case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Lahore has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid to be investigated in the arson and vandalism case of a plaza in Gulberg, Lahore.

Dr. Yasmin will be investigated in the case registered at the Gulberg police station under serious provisions.

The police had requested the Anti-Terrorism Court to investigate the PTI leader.

The court allowed the former minister to be interrogated in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Earlier, the Punjab government challenged the acquittal of the PTI leader, granted by the ATC in the Corps Commander attack case.

The government had filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the acquittal of Dr Yasmin Rashid, via Deputy prosecutor general Sultan Asghar.