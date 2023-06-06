Pakistan-IMF deadlock remains on loan program resumption

The new schedule of the IMF’s Executive Board till June 14 has been issued. Due to a delay in the finalization of the staff-level agreement, the matter of Pakistan is not included in the schedule.

The deadlock between Pakistan and the IMF on the resumption of the loan program continues.

The $6.5 billion loan program between Pakistan and the IMF is concluding on June 30.

Sources say Pakistan and the IMF remain at odds over the new budget targets, while the government is hopeful of reaching the staff-level agreement by June 30.

The sources also said there is a proposal to set an annual tax target of Rs9,200 billion.

However, the IMF has emphasized on taking the tax target to Rs9,800 billion.