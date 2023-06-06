Global mobile phones body demands reduction in tax on telecom sector, digital services

The GSMA, a global organization of the mobile industry, has recommended tax reforms to the IT Ministry.

Tax reforms are essential for the promotion of digitalization in Pakistan, it said.

The GSMA further said 34.5% taxes are levied on digital services along with 15% withholding tax and 19.5% GST.

It demanded a reduction in the tax rates on the telecom sector and digital services in the upcoming budget.

It further said a uniform rate of sales tax should be implemented in Pakistan.

The GSMA further said the tax system should be simplified to increase investment in telecom and digital services.