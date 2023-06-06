Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

Global mobile phones body demands reduction in tax on telecom sector, digital services

GSMA says tax reforms essential for promotion of digitalization in Pakistan
Zaheer Ali Khan Jun 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

The GSMA, a global organization of the mobile industry, has recommended tax reforms to the IT Ministry.

Tax reforms are essential for the promotion of digitalization in Pakistan, it said.

The GSMA further said 34.5% taxes are levied on digital services along with 15% withholding tax and 19.5% GST.

It demanded a reduction in the tax rates on the telecom sector and digital services in the upcoming budget.

It further said a uniform rate of sales tax should be implemented in Pakistan.

The GSMA further said the tax system should be simplified to increase investment in telecom and digital services.

Tax

budget

Mobile phone

budget 2023 24

GSMA

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular