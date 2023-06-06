Punjab govt challenges Yasmin Rashid’s acquittal in Jinnah House attack case

The Punjab government on Tuesday challenged the acquittal of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid, granted by the Lahore anti-terrorism court (ATC) in the Jinnah House attack case.

Punjab government filed an appealed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the acquittal of Dr Yasmin Rashid, via deputy prosecutor general Sultan Asghar.

The public prosecutor claimed in the appeal petition that the trial court discharged the PTI leader despite the solid evidences and Yasmin Rashid led the rally that attacked the Jinnah House.

The public prosecutor claimed that Dr Yasmin Rashid incited the people with various speeches and the trial court did not properly evaluate the facts.

He prayed the court to annul the decision to discharge Dr. Yasmin Rashid from the case. In a statement posted on Twitter, the Punjab police declared, “We are committed to ensuring that all conspirators, planners, and perpetrators of the May 9 incident, including Dr. Yasmin Rashid, will be brought to justice.”

The Punjab police maintained their right to continue investigating the case and to unveil the truth to the public adding to the finality of the court order will be subject to the decision of the high court.

The police urged caution and discouraged premature assumptions or interference at this stage, emphasizing that such actions are likely to be misleading.