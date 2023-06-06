ECP issues show-cause notice to Fawad Chaudhry in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday issued a notice to ex-PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry in the ECP contempt case.

The chief election commissioner has summoned Fawad Chaudhry to appear before the commission in his personal capacity during the next hearing.

The commission then adjourned the hearing till June 15.

Fawad Chaudhry is accused of hurling threats at the ECP members and their families.