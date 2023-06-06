PM announces fixed tax regime for IT, telecom sector in budget meeting

Prime Minister Sharif chaired a meeting related to the IT and telecom sector where no incentive package could be finalised for the sector’s development.

However, the PM made a major announcement to introduce a fixed tax regime.

The demand to abolish PTA tax on bringing over mobile phones for personal use from abroad was ignored, sources said.

The prime minister directed for the formation of a committee to resolve the issues of the IT and telecom sector.

The issues of the IT and telecom sector taxes, dollar remittance and FBR notices could also not be resolved, the sources added.

A demand was placed for giving industry status to the IT and telecom sector in the Nepra tariff.

A reduction in the advance tax of telecom sector from 15% to 8-10% was also stressed.

The PM constituted a committee over the fixed tax regime, and directed it to present immediate recommendations

He also issued instructions to prepare a major package for the IT sector in the next financial year’s budget.

Special incentives for new business start-ups in the IT sector were also approved. It was also decided to give special concessions for the promotion of business and trade through modern technology and IT.

It was also decided to take measures to encourage the youth to start their own businesses. The PM also approved a major decision of creating special training IT zones.

He also directed to include IT-related recommendations in the next financial year’s budget. The approval of budget recommendations for the IT sector will create hundreds of thousands of jobs.

The PM gave a target to increase the IT product exports to $5 billion in the next financial year. He also ordered to take measures to take the IT exports to $5 billion.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will prepare and submit a working paper on workable proposals for the purpose.

The Finance Ministry refused to accept the demands of the IT industry. The proposal of the IT industry to keep its reserves 100% abroad was rejected.

Another proposal of the ministry regarding tax exemption was rejected. The Finance Ministry opposed the IT industry’s tax exemption proposal.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting related to energy and petroleum that budget proposals relating to both sectors.

The Ministry of Energy briefed the meeting on the budget proposals, as per sources.

Matters related to the budget for the next fiscal year 2023-24 were considered, the sources added.