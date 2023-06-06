LHC orders police to release Shah Mehmood Qureshi immediately

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz on Tuesday quashed the detention orders of the PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, held under 3-MPO and ordered the Police authorities to release Qureshi immediately.

The court gave an hour time to the public prosecutor and asked him to present the any evidences against Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the court, if any.

The judge remarked, “let bygones be bygones,”, adding that, it should not be repeated in the future.

The LHC Rawalpindi bench Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz remarked, “Everything is not a joke.”

Read Also:

May 9 riots: Only 53 people remain detained in Punjab jails