Dollar continues to soar against Pakistani rupee

The US dollar continues to appreciate against Pakistani rupee in the interbank and open market.

The value of the US dollar experienced a significant surge in the interbank market on Tuesday (today).

During the interbank business, the US currency became expensive by Rs0.31 to settle at Rs286.50.

On the other hand, the open market showcased a different scenario, as the dollar became slightly more affordable.

Also Read: Punjab Excise Dept achieves 90% of tax collection target

The Exchange Companies Association reported that the dollar is being sold at Rs307 in the open market.

Meanwhile, the buying price of a dollar in the open market stood at Rs304.

As per dealers, the primary reason behind this surge in the dollar’s value is believed to be the high demand and limited supply of dollars in the market.

Currency dealers have experienced a significant increase in the demand for the dollar, while the supply has remained relatively low.