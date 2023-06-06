Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 6th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 6th June 2023 Jun 06, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 12PM | SAMAA TV | 6th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Audio leaks body: CJP directs AGP to first argue over objections to bench Iran debates new penalties for veil violations 8th round of Pakistan-Poland bilateral political consultations conclude in Islamabad Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular Mark your calendars: How many holidays on Eid-ul-Adha? US dollar soars against PKR in open market Three names for Jahangir Tareen’s new political party unveiled