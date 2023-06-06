8th round of Pakistan-Poland bilateral political consultations conclude in Islamabad

The 8th Round of Pakistan-Poland Bilateral Political Consultations was held in Islamabad wherein both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations and agreed to enhance high-level exchanges and dialogue.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they reaffirmed their mutual desire to intensify cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, energy sector, dairy and agriculture, financial sector, defense, migration and mobility, higher education and harmonization of visa regime.

It was also agreed to encourage cooperation between media house and chambers of commerce of the two countries.

The two sides discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest and reviewed collaboration at international forums, including at the United Nations.

They found convergence of views on important issues and agreed to continue cooperation at the multilateral fora.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Europe), Ambassador Muhammad Saleem, while the Polish delegation was led by Under Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Wojciech Gerwel. H.E. Maciej Pisarski, the Polish Ambassador to Pakistan, also attended the Consultations.

The next round of Consultations will be held in Warsaw in 2024.