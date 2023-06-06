WhatsApp introduces interesting tool for pictures

WhatsApp has introduced a new picture editing tool for its Desktop version, allowing users to crop images directly within the app.

This highly anticipated feature was previously missing from earlier versions of WhatsApp, making it more convenient for Windows beta users to edit and customize their media.

According to a report from WABetainfo, the newly added “crop tool” in the drawing editor enables users to clip images as per their requirements, saving them time that was previously spent using external image editing tools before sending pictures through the Desktop version.

With this built-in tool, users can easily crop their images without having to leave the WhatsApp interface.

It is important to note that not all users currently have access to this new feature, as it has been initially rolled out to selected beta testers.

However, WhatsApp plans to release it to a wider user base in the near future.