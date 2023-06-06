PSX witnesses bullish trend as KSE-100 roar past 42,000 benchmark

The KSE-100 index on Tuesday gained 342 points or 0.23 percent, continuing its winning streak, and roar past the 42,000 points barrier at 12:25 pm to reach 42,026.94 benchmark.

The KSE-100 index opened the morning session on a positive note and remained bullish till afternoon.

Data from the index showed that since hitting the high, the index had maintained the 42,000 psychological mark.

On the other hand, the US Dollar gained 31 paisas against the Pakistani Rupee and reached Rs286.50 in the interbank trading.